Amanda Bynes Reveals She Is Undergoing Non-Invasive Cosmetic Procedure

Amanda Bynes has started the process of removing her face tattoos. The She’s the Man actress shared a video on her new Instagram account, showing her followers that she’s taking the small heart tattoo on her cheek off of her face.

The tattoo removal comes ahead of her upcoming court date as she asks a judge to terminate her conservatorship after a nine-year arrangement. The small heart isn’t the only thing she’s saying goodbye to. Bynes also reveals she’s taken the grey ombre out of her hair and has committed to a fully brunette style with bangs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bynes popped back on the scene with a new video announcing her new moves on Tuesday. “What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.” she said, tagging E! News, People Magazine, and Us Weekly in the caption.

She’s since shared a few more photos and videos including some behind-the-scenes footage from her fiancé, Paul Michael’s commercial shoot. In addition, she’s also supposedly working on a fragrance according to her Instagram bio –– which tracks with something else her attorney, David Esquibias, previously said. In 2020, Esquibias told outlets the All That alum was “considering perfume in addition to a clothing line.”

Bynes’ decision to attempt to terminate her conservatorship falls just four months after a judge agreed to dissolve Britney Spears’ conservatorship of 13 years. “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship,” Esquibias told People. “She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

Her mother, who’s held the position of conservator of her estate for the last nine years, reportedly supports the actress’ choice. “The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news,” an attorney for Bynes’ parents, Tamar Arminak, told NBC in February. “The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her.”