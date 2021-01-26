Alexis Ren Hypes up Her Fans for 2021 Alongside Stunning Photos

✖

Alexis Ren started off 2021 on the right note, and she urged her followers to do the same. On New Year's Day, she posted a couple of photos of herself in addition to a video of a fireworks display. Alongside her post, Ren penned a message in which she told her fans that they made it through the difficult year that was 2020 and that they can, subsequently, do anything they put their minds to.

"You did it. You. Did. It. Yes, I’m talking to you reading this," Ren's caption began. She went on to write that the start of the new year means that there are new beginnings on the way. "You’re stronger and wiser now. Your past is not a representation of your future...but only your belief in that will make it true. the moment is your poison or medicine. You choose. Here’s to a new year, but really to a new you. Rip 2020 xxx."

Based on her caption, Ren is totally prepared to take on anything that 2021 has in store for her. At the beginning of 2020, the social media influencer, who boasts over 14 million followers on Instagram, was navigating her breakup from actor Noah Centineo. After almost a year of dating, the two called it quits in early 2020. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published in October, Ren reflected on her relationship with the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star and shared what she truly wants for her own future.

"I wanted a better relationship with myself after that," the Dancing With the Stars alum explained. "That was definitely the conversation I had. I was like, 'How can I now treat myself better? I think a lot of people when a breakup happens, we think it's our fault. We think we could have done things better. We could have done this. And for me it was like, 'OK, the universe wants me to focus on myself,' and I can totally do that." She went on to admit that self-love is "not the funnest thing ever," but that she knew that she needed to "evolve." As a result, she channeled many of her emotions into writing music and poetry. Ren added, "Heartbreak just breaks you open, and here's your soul and, like, create with it. So, that's exactly what happened."