‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Alexis Ren Says She ‘Loves’ Boyfriend Noah Centineo

Alexis Ren has fallen completely for boyfriend Noah Centineo! The model and Dancing With the Stars alum, 22, opened up about her relationship with the Charlie’s Angel actor, 23, to Entertainment Tonight at the 3rd annual #REVOLVEawards 2019, revealing their feelings for one another have gotten quite serious.

“I love that man,” she said when asked about Centineo. “I love that man with all my heart, so I’m just really grateful to be his partner.”

Revealing that the two had been dating for “eight or nine months” and had said those three little words to one another, Ren said the thing she was most attracted to about Centineo is “his spirit.”

“He’s so passionate about everything that he does,” she said. “He puts 100 percent of himself into everything, and his heart is gold.”

Ren added that while the social media support for their relationship was “weird,” she was all for people stanning them.

“I don’t know. I appreciate it,” she said. “It’s all love, so I can only appreciate the people that support us.”

The couple may be drawing closer to their one-year anniversary, but the model admitted when it comes to planning that big day, “We haven’t thought that far ahead.”

Centineo clearly feels the same way about his girlfriend, telling Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zima at the Charlie’s Angels premiere that Ren was “the angel in my life.”

“She’s in Tahiti right now,” Centineo said earlier this month. “She’s raising money and awareness for coral.”

Ren has been working to raise awareness for coral reef health with Coral Gardeners recently, telling ET at the REVOLVEawards 2019 of her passion for conservationism, “I’m just kinda focusing on using my platform to raise awareness for certain things. I was recently just out in Tahiti raising funds for the coral reef because they are dying.”

“We’ve already lost 50 percent of them in the last three decades, which is crazy,” she said. “I’m really passionate about mental health, but I think the environment needs our help first and foremost, so that’s kind of where I’m putting my focus right now.”

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images