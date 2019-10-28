‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Alexis Ren and Noah Centineo Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

Dancing With The Stars breakout Alexis Ren and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo made their red carpet debut as a couple Saturday night. They walked the red carpet together at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles, following weeks of rumors that the two are dating. Ren previously dated her Dancing With The Stars pro partner Alan Bersten.

Although the party was on the weekend before Halloween, Ren chose not to wear a costume. Instead, the 23-year-old model wore a backless silver dress with a thigh-high slit and silver heels.

Centino, 23, wore a black blazer over a blue striped shirt and white sneakers. He also wore a silver mask over his head, showing off his new buzz cut look.

After the party, the couple was seen leaving holding hands.

Rumors about Ren and Centineo surfaced last month after they were seen together on several PDA-packed outsings. Ren also left several flirty messages on Centineo’s social media. She also chimed in when Centineo showed off his buzz cut, writing, “Where’s maaaahhh babyyyy.”

Ren gained fame as an Instagram model, with 13.3 million followers today. She then appeared in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition issue, and won their Rookie of the Year title. That momentum led to a slot on Dancing With The Stars last year, where she used her ballet skills to finish fourth.

Ren’s relationship with Bersten went beyond the dance floor, but the relaitonship ended in December 2018. In April, Bersten said the relationship did not end on the best of terms.

“She is a beautiful person, in and out, but, that didn’t end up so well,” Bersten said on Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast. “We met on the show, and you know, that is her whole career … she is a social media influencer, how could I tell her whether she should post something or not? You know, that’s not my duty as a boyfriend. I personally am a super private person.”

Bersten, who is now dancing with The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, later joked he was “done” with showmances.

As for Centineo, he was once linked to actress Lily Collins, but PEOPLE reported they were not in a relationship. He also denied rumors he dated To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor.

Centineo got his start on the Disney Channel, appearing in episodes of Austin & Ally, Shake It Up and Jessie before he nabbed a starring tole in The Fosters. He is now working on Netflix’s sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, titled To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The actor also appears in Charlie’s Angels, which opens on Nov. 15.

