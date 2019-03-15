‘DWTS’ Alan Bersten Reveals Last Time He Talked to Ex Alexis Ren

Dancing With the Stars partners Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren struck up a showmance during their time on Season 27 of the ABC reality show, but like many relationships born on reality television, it ended after the cameras stopped rolling.

Bersten discussed his relationship with Ren while speaking to Us Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 14, sharing that the two haven’t spoken “in a while.”

“Oh, that’s a good question!” he said when asked if he was in touch with Ren. “I haven’t spoken to her in a while. I’m not gonna lie. I’m gonna be honest.”

About one month into their season together, Ren shared on the show that she was developing feelings for Bersten. The two confirmed their relationship and kissed for the first time during DWTS‘ country-themed episode on Nov. 5, with Bersten telling Ren in a video that he was nervous to potentially jeopardize their partnership.

“I’m in a place where we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” he said. “It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else.”

Bersten continued, “I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

The two finished in fourth place, though they both said they felt like winners after the fact thanks to their relationship with each other.

“Honestly, this whole experience, I’ve told her so many times I don’t care if we win the mirrorball because we’re out here doing something that we love and it’s so much fun and to do it with Alexis has been incredible,” Bersten told Entertainment Tonight. “So I’m just so thankful for this whole journey.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December that the pair had split shortly after Ren had hinted as much on Instagram. Responding to a fan who asked about Bersten, the model wrote, “feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life. We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.”

Dancing With the Stars will return for its 28th season in the fall, and Bersten shared that he and his fellow pro dancers are “getting ready” for the next season, and Bersten thinks the reality show will remain on television “for a while.”

The 24-year-old added that he’ll be keeping his chemistry with his partners strictly on the dance floor in the future.

“No more showmances for me,” he said. “I’m done!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Allen Berezovsky