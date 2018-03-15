‘Baywatch’ Star Alexandra Daddario Rocks Sheer Bodice to Dior Party

Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario reminded fans of her Baywatch role when she stood out from the star-studded crowd at a Dior event in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old actress left little to the imagination in her sheer black dress as she partied at Poppy nightclub and lounge during the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump event.

Daddario flashed her nipples in the sheer gown, which featured small polka dots emblazoned all over along with an off-the-shoulder neckline and structured bodice that revealed her cleavage.

The lacy, floor-length skirt featured a fitted waist that showed off her long legs with its sheer detail.

She paired the steamy look with bright red lips and a smoky eye. In a photo shared to Instagram, Daddario showed off her look and fans went wild in the comments, calling it “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “jaw dropping.”

“I can see things,” one fan joked about the sheer nature of her dress.

“Now we know who to cast for Morticia Addams. If they do a new Addams family,” another said, referencing the filtered pic’s goth look.

Daddario shot to fame in last summer’s blockbuster Baywatch film and is currently starring in Netflix’s When We First Met, a romantic comedy, time-traveling tale about a man who gets put in the friend zone.

The star is known for her incredible body, which she says she worked incredibly hard for when she signed on for the Baywatch remake. She told Women’s Health that she prepped by hitting the gym with her trainer for four- or five-hour long high intensity training sessions every week.

She used free weights, sliders, TRX straps, resistance bands and BOSU balls to help build muscle definition and get abs for the first time in her life.

In fact, her workouts were so intense that during the first few weeks of training she had to take a few breaks due to overwhelming nausea.

And even though the new workout routine was super intense, Daddario said that a year after wrapping Baywatch, she still continued to train with the trainer who got her in shape for Baywatch — admittedly, only two days a week as compared to four or five.

When asked about her least favorite exercise, she exclaimed, “Abs! I hate them!” But let it be known that her fitness tactics work: “For the first time in my life, I have real abs!”