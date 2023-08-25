Alexa Bliss 'In Shock' Over Bray Wyatt's Death, Shares Never-Before Seen Photo With 'The Fiend'

WWE fans and others across the business are in a state of shock after learning of the death of Bray Wyatt on Thursday. The news was broken by WWE's Triple H after a phone call with Wyatt's, real name Windham Rotunda, father and former WWE star Mike Rotunda. Wyatt was a third-generation professional wrestler as the grandson of Blackjack Mulligan, the son of Rotunda, and the nephew of Barry and Kendall Windham.

Wyatt leaves behind a lot of friends and family in WWE, including his real-life brother Taylor Rotunda, best known as former NXT champion Bo Dallas. He was also close with former women's champion Alexa Bliss, real name Alexis Cabrera. While she is currently out on maternity leave, she took to Instagram after the news broke to share a behind-the-scenes photo and some kind words.

"I'm just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. Amazing friend & one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth," Bliss wrote. "Windham, you've brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It's going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family & Jojo. We love you Windham."

The photo Bliss shared features her hugging Wyatt while he's dressed in his charred The Fiend costume. The two were rumored to be working on another run upon their respective returns, but that seems to have ended with their moment at Wrestlemania 37.

As reported, Wyatt's death was first broken by Triple H on social media. He confirmed that Wyatt's father had reached out and that the death was sudden.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today," the former wrestler said. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

There is no cause of death at the time of publication. Wyatt had been dealing with an undisclosed and "life-threatening" illness in recent months, explaining his absence from television. Rest in peace.