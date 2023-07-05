WWE Teases Bray Wyatt Returning as 'The Fiend'

Bray Wyatt could be returning to WWE television soon, and the company may have hinted at him coming back in a familiar persona. On WWE.com, "The Fiend" is mentioned at the beginning of Wyatt's bio. Additionally, the photo in Wyatt's bio is him in The Fiend persona.

"The Superstar known as The Fiend seemed to have stepped out of the collective population's nightmares and into our reality," the bio reads. "The Superstar known as Bray Wyatt, however, was seemingly much more lighthearted and regularly welcomed his fireflies in the WWE Universe to his Firefly Fun House. His friends, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Rambling Rabbit and Huskus the Pig Boy, were right there with him every step of the way as he taught the WWE Universe valuable lessons about sharing, friendship, and, occasionally, much more diabolical things."

Wyatt, 36, introduced The Fiend in 2019 and would become one of the top stars in the company. The storyline ended when Wyatt was released from his contract in July 2021. Wyatt returned to WWE in October 2022 and was a babyface for the first time in his career. He had a feud with LA Knight and had an interesting storyline with a masked character name Uncle Howdy. Wyatt was set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but the match was called off due to Wyatt dealing with an injury. Wyatt has not appeared on WWE television since the end of February.

In an interview with Ryan Satin earlier this year, Wyatt said The Fiend is no more. "The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida at WrestleMania, to me," Wyatt said, per Wrestling Inc. "Again, The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask like people think. That's just ridiculous. To me, it's so much more, and once you see where all these things come from with how they molded me as a human being, but he died that day, and he can never be again. It's gone. Again, I don't know how people will react to that, but in my head it's gone forever."