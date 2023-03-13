Bray Wyatt Reportedly Injured Amidst Creative Issue Rumors

Bray Wyatt missed a WWE live show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and we now know why. According to Figthful Select, the former WWE Champion is currently sidelined with a "physical issue" and his return timetable is unknown. This news comes as rumors are floating around about Wyatt walking out due to creative issues, but nothing has been confirmed.

Wyatt was scheduled for future live events and WWE SmackDown shows but has been pulled from those due to the injury. However, the feud between Bobby Lashley and Wyatt continues on TV, which means Wyatt could return before WrestleMania 39 takes place in a few weeks. Fightful Select says Wyatt and Uncle Howdy materials are sent to the site of SmackDown but haven't been for the last two episodes of the shows.

Wyatt, 35, returned to WWE in October after being released in July 2021. In January, Wyatt took on LA Knight at Royal Rumble and came away with a win. After Wyatt's feud with Knight, he began targeting whoever won the match between Lashley and Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. Lashley won the match via disqualification after Lesnar hit him with a low blow. Wyatt began feuding with Lashley on the February 27 episode of WWE Raw.

Wyatt has been with WWE since 2009. In his career, Wyatt has won the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship twice, the Raw Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. In an interview with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports' Out of Character earlier this year, Wyatt talked about returning to WWE after his 2021 release.

"I think there's a part of any athlete when you're away from something for so long, Wyatt said, per Cageside Seats. "There's something in the back of your head that's like, 'Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?' I think that for the majority since I've been back, I was kind of there in a sense, and as the weeks progressed, I've really started to kind of come into my own again and start to remember why I do this and how much it means to me to be out there and perform at things like the Royal Rumble. So the closer I've gotten, I've really started to sink my teeth into being what I should be."