Alex Rodriguez Allegedly Slides Into Australian TV Host's DMs Following Jennifer Lopez Split

✖

Alex Rodriguez may be looking for love following his split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez back in April. The former Yankees player, 45, allegedly slid into the DMs of Today Extra host Belinda Russell, complimenting her on having a "great feed" on Instagram after she shared a video dancing on the Australian TV set with her co-workers.

Russell's co-host, Richard Wilkins, brought up Rodriguez during Friday's show, saying, "You’ve had somewhat of a celebrity encounter," as per The Daily Mail. Russell answered, "I woke up this morning, checking the socials and in my requests there was a message from Alex Rodriguez. As in A-Rod. As in JLo’s ex."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belinda Russell (@belinda.russell)

They then showed on screen a supposed screenshot of Rodriguez's message, reading, "Great feed!!!" Russell joked to her co-star, "All I can say is… he likes great content, Dickie. He just said great feed!" When she first saw the message, the TV host initially thought she was being duped. "I went, ‘This can’t be real,’ so I tapped on it and [his account] is verified," she continued. “If you count [there’s] four million followers. Give me a shout-out, A-Rod, and get me some followers!"

While it's unclear if Rodriguez was looking for anything romantic, Russell is a married woman with three kids, so he'd be out of luck in that department. Rodriguez was engaged to Lopez for two years before the two split in April following allegations that he had been FaceTiming with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez has been photographed with a familiar face from her past following their split, reuniting with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in Los Angeles and Montana earlier this month. A source close to the singer told E! News that the relationship feels "very new and exciting" despite their long history together. "It's been fun to get to know each other all over again," the source claimed. "They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going. She had to leave to go back to Miami for work, but they plan to see each other again soon."