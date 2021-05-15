Alex Rodriguez Has Just 2 Words in Response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

✖

Alex Rodriguez has a quick, humorous reaction to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reuniting. Per Page Six, the MLB legend had just two words when asked about his ex and the Justice League star seemingly rekindling their romance and vacationing together. Rodriguez simply said, "Go Yankees."

Rodriguez is played for the New York Yankees from 2004-2013, 2015-2016 and led the team to the World Series title in 2009. But the reason it's a jab at Affleck is the fact that he's a huge Boston Red Sox fan. In fact, Affleck told the New York Times that his fandom is so strong that he even wouldn't wear a Yankees hat to film a certain scene in the film Gone Girl. It's clear that Rodriguez is not happy that Lopez is able to move on quickly as he was hoping they could work through their issues.

"A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," a source tells E! News. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him." Rodriguez and Lopez were together for four years before calling things off in April. The couple announced the breakup in a statement on the Today show.

The statement said they "realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." It also said they will "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and project" and "wish the best for each other and one another's children." Rodriguez and Lopez added, "out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

While nothing has been made official with Lopez and Affleck, fans are all about the reunion as the couple was together for two years in the early 2000s. They were engaged at one point but called off the wedding just days before the ceremony.

"She wants to give it a shot with Ben," the insider told E! News. "They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now." The insider continued: "She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead. They are very comfortable together and it's easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."