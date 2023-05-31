Alec Baldwin Undergoes Surgery

Alec Baldwin had hip replacement surgery on Wednesday, his wife Hilaria Baldwin revealed. The actor is now on the mend and recovering in the hospital. The news comes a week after Baldwin finished filming Rust, the indie Western film put on hold after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the New Mexico set in October 2021. Baldwin faced criminal charges in her death, but those were dismissed in April.

"Alec got a new hip today... it was a long time necessary," Hilaria wrote, alongside a photo of herself with Baldwin in a hospital bed. "We have been through so much together... as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life. Grateful to Dr. Davidovitch, Dr. Miller, Dr. Golden, Dr. Furgiuele, the nurses, pt, ot, staff, and the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this."

"And you. Thanks to you," Baldwin wrote in response. Baldwin and Hilaria married in 2012. They are parents to seven children, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Lucia, and Ilaria.

Baldwin went in for surgery just a week after he finished filming Rust, which moved to Montana when production resumed. On May 22, he shared a photo of Titanic star Frances Fisher with Patrick Scott McDermott to mark the last day of filming, although he does not share scenes with Fisher. "Sorry that I did not get to work with this living legend, the great [Fisher]. Patrick, I envy you," Baldwin wrote. "It's been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today. Congratulations to [director Joel Souza], [cinematographer Bianca Cline], and the entire cast and crew. Nothing less than a miracle."

Production on Rust stopped after Hutchins was fatally shot and Souza wounded when Baldwin was rehearsing a scene with a prop revolver. In January, New Mexico prosecutors filed criminal involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. They pleaded not guilty to the charges. In April, the charges against Baldwin were dropped.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Baldwin's lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said they dropped the charges after "new facts were revealed" that demanded "further investigation," although Gutierrez-Reed still faces charges. "Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form," Morrissey and Lewis said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation. This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing."

Since the charges were dropped, Baldwin has joined two new movies. He will first star in Mike Hatton's Hollywood Heist, co-starring Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, and Tara Reid. Baldwin also signed on to star in Karen Slade's Kent State, which will dramatize the events of May 4, 1970, when members of the National Guard shot and killed four college students during a protest against the Vietnam War. Baldwin will play Kent State President Robert I. White.