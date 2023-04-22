Alec Baldwin Joins New Movie Day After 'Rust' Charges Are Dropped

Alec Baldwin is back to work just a day after prosecutors in the Rust shooting case dismissed charges against him. Since the 2021 accidental shooting death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, Baldwin was partially blamed as he was holding the gun used in the practice scene that killed Hutchins. A new discovery has been made that seemingly proves Baldwin's stance that he did not pull the fatal shot. ABC News reports that investigators concluded from an autopsy of the Colt .45 revolver used that there were worn joints and that the trigger control was not functioning properly. With that in mind, it's highly likely that the gun could fire without pressure on the trigger. As a result, charges against him were dropped. The actor's attorneys said after the discovery that they were "pleased" with the decision to dismiss the case charges against Baldwin. However, the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, remains also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins' death. Now, Baldwin is busy back to work on a new project.

Deadline reports Baldwin will star in Mike Hatton's feature directorial debut, Hollywood Heist. He is also serving as a producer, with Joel Souza directing. The comedy is star-studded and also stars Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, Paul Sloan, Til Schweiger, and Tara Reid. Shooting took place in Las Vegas and Majorca, Spain, with principal photography in Los Angeles recently wrapping.

According to a description of the comedy, the film "follows a Hollywood power agent (Cannon) trying to land an actor (Baldwin) by telling the story of his client, a movie producer (Hatton), along with a washed-up movie star pal (Sloan), as they race against time to save their latest production. This comes after the project's bank account is wiped clean by a thief, leading to an onslaught of negotiations with famous actors, drug lords, and death." It is inspired by true events.