Alec Baldwin Charges Dropped Because Gun Was Reportedly Mechanically Improper

As it turns out, prosecutors in Alec Baldwin's case made a grave mistake. Since the 2021 accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, Baldwin has been listed in the case. But two weeks before the trial started, a new discovery has been made that seemingly proves Baldwin's insistence that he did not pull the fatal shot. ABC News reports that investigators concluded from an autopsy of the Colt .45 revolver used as a prop and found that there were worn joints and that the trigger control was not functioning properly. With that in mind, it's highly likely that the gun could fire without pressure on the trigger, per a source.

The newly appointed special prosecutors in the case confirmed the charges were dropped, though they noted their investigation remains "active and ongoing."

Baldwin's attorneys said after the revelation that they were "pleased" with the decision to dismiss the case charges Baldwin, adding that they "encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident." He later took to Instagram to thank his wife and attorney for getting them through such a tough time.

While Baldwin is off the hook, the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, remains also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins' death. Since her tragic passing, her husband and child have filed suit against multiple people related to the film and shooting.

The use of real guns as props has been highly debated since Hutcins' death. Safety concerns were reportedly ongoing on the set of the film, which was being shot in New Mexico at the time. Several former staff workers spoke publicaly in the days and weeks after Hutchins' death noting they complained about safety issues, with some even resigning just days before the incident. Baldwin spoke in one in-depth interview after the shooting to George Stephanopoulos maintaining his innocence.