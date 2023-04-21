Alec Baldwin Speaks Out Following Dropped 'Rust' Charges

Alec Baldwin has broke his silence after criminal charges against him were dropped in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hours after news broke Thursday that special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis would file papers to have the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin dropped, the actor spoke out on social media, expressing his gratitude for the development.

Baldwin addressed the latest development in the ongoing case Thursday evening when he took to Instagram. Alongside a photo of himself and wife Hilaria Baldwin, the 65-year-old actor wrote, "I owe everything I have to this woman." He concluded, "And to you, Luke," likely referring to his attorney Luke Nikas, who represented him in the case. Baldwin did not offer any further comment.

Baldwin, along with Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged in late January with two counts of involuntary manslaughter as well as a mandatory five-year firearm enhancement, which was later dropped as it was deemed "unconstitutional." The charges were in connection to the Hutchins was fatally shot at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on Oct. 21, 2021, while Baldwin was rehearsing for a scene with a prop revolver. The film's director, Joel Souza, was wounded in the incident. Special prosecutors appointed by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed Thursday that involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin would be dropped after "new facts" surfaced as authorities prepared for a May 3 preliminary hearing.

"Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form. We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation," the prosecutors said, per NBC News, adding that the decision does not "absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability," meaning that charges may be refiled.

In a statement, Baldwin's lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said they "are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident." Per Deadline, a virtual status conference in the case has been scheduled for April 21 before Judge Mary Marlow Sommer. While the charges against Baldwin have been dropped, Gutierrez-Reed is still facing charges, which will keep the investigation open.