Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for First Time Over ‘Rust’ Accident and Halyna Hutchins Death

Alec Baldwin is breaking his silence on the death of cinematographer, Haylna Hutchins. It’s been widely reported that Hutchins lost her life on the set of the film Rust. Her life tragically ended after Baldwin fired what he thought was a prop gun in a scene for the film. As it turns out, the gun was loaded. Baldwin has been cooperating with local authorities in New Mexico where the film was being shot on location. He previously sent his condolences in a Tweet.

In a press conference of sorts in Manchester, VT, Baldwin addressed the paparazzi on camera. He made it a point to note that he’s been “ordered” by the Sante Fe Sherrif’s department not to make any public comments regarding the matter as it’s an ongoing investigation. TMZ was on site when Baldwin spoke to paps.

Baldwin spoke of his relationship with Hutchins, calling her his friend. “She was my friend,” she said. “The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew. We were shooting a film together and then this horrible thing happened.”

Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, was right by his side to curve the paps. At one point, she became frustrated with the line of questioning, specifically when the paps didn’t address Hutchins’ by her name.

“Haylna, her name is Hayla,” she snapped. “If you’re spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name.”

Baldwin also said that he has been in touch with Hutchins’ husband and son. As for how their conversation went, Baldwin was honest. “I wouldn’t know how to characterize it. They’re mortified…the guy is overwhelmed with grief.”

Baldwin’s wife didn’t want him to divulge too many details, interjecting. The actor, however, opted to continue, even hinting to his wife to cool off.

Investigators have said it’s too early to tell whether or not anyone will face charges in the incident. But, many have voiced their disappointment over the lack of safety protocols that appear to have been missed.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the District Attorney, expressed her shock, with CNN reporting she said: “I got a text message actually from someone at my office, and I didn’t believe it. I was completely astonished and then I think I got about 40 more text messages confirming that from people at my office.”

She added: “I was under the assumption, probably with most other people in this country, that movie sets were much safer and more protected than I think that at least this movie was.”