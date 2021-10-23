Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Gun Accident Reportedly Was Captured on Camera

The moment Alec Baldwin’s gun went off and claimed the life of a cinematographer was reportedly captured on camera. As widely reported, Baldwin pulled the trigger of a gun that was intended to be a prop but actually contained a live round. The “hot prop gun” killed the also injured the film’s director. At the time of the tragic incident, Baldwin was filming Rust. The incident claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a 42 filmmaker who was rising in the industry.

The Sun reports that the shooting was captured by a camera crew during rehearsals for the specific scene. An insider alleges, “The camera was facing Alec who was shooting in the camera’s general direction during a rehearsal scene that was being recorded. The cameras captured Alec shooting but Halyna and Joel were behind the camera so I don’t think the cameras captured them being shot.”

As a result, “cameras, lights and props were damaged” from the gunfire. There was also “broken glass was everywhere.” Whether or not the footage remains available or was also damaged is not known.

Balwin, 63, broke his silence on the unfortunate event on Friday, Oct. 22 in an official statement that was also posted to his Twitter account. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Several photos of Balwin taken after he was questioned by police were also circulating on social media. In one photo, Baldwin appears distressed and standing on the curb with his hands on his knees.