Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Crashing Wife Hilaria’s Car Into Tree With Brother Stephen

Alec Baldwin assured fans Monday that he and his brother, Stephen Baldwin, were “fine” after their vehicle crashed into a tree in the Hamptons earlier that day.

“I’m fine, my brother Stephen was visiting me,” Alec, 67, shared in an Instagram video following the incident, in which he was driving wife Hilaria Baldwin’s white Range Rover SUV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A guy cut me off in a truck. A big garbage truck the size of a whale,” Alec continued of the crash. “It must have been something commercial, taking away material from a construction site. It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen.”

In order to “avoid hitting” the truck, Alec claimed he swerved, at which point he “hit a big fat tree” and “crushed [his] wife’s car.”

“I’m fine, my brother’s fine,” the 30 Rock star continued, adding that Hilaria, 41, has a “pretty smashed up” car now. The actor also expressed his gratitude toward the police officers who responded to the scene and were “as nice as can be and pleasant about the whole thing.”

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Alec then revealed that the crash hadn’t derailed his plans for a little family reunion following Hilaria’s elimination from Dancing With the Stars last week. “I’m going to LA to see my family, can’t wait,” the Beetlejuice actor noted. “Going to California to gather my family out there for a few days.”

He concluded, “I’m still so proud of my wife. Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I’m fine.”

Photos of Monday’s crash were published by Page Six and TMZ and showed the brothers’ vehicle looking significantly damaged. Stephen’s representative told TMZ at the time, “Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well.”