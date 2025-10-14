Alec Baldwin and Brother Stephen Baldwin Involved in Scary Car Crash

It was a tough holiday for Alec Baldwin, as the actor wrecked his car on Monday with his brother Stephen on board.

As Page Six reports the Beetlejuice star was driving his Range Rover in the Hamptons area of New York’s Long Island at the time of the crash. His Usual Suspects actor brother was a passenger in the vehicle.

It’s unclear why or how, but Baldwin drove the vehicle into a tree. The News Corp-owned publication described the car as “significantly damaged” afterward.

The Baldwins did not appear to be injured in the crash, though neither actor has addressed their condition. Police responded to the accident site, though officials have not offered public comment on the incident.

This is latest in a long line of negative press for the 30 Rock and Boss Baby actor. Recently he and wife Hilaria have faced rumors of marital issues as well as criticism for their TLC reality show. Hilaria, who was just eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, also revealed the recent loss of a family dog.

Before all those recent headlines, he was a political target due to his parody of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. And most notably, he faced years of legal issues and public backlash after the accidental killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust. Involuntary manslaughter charges were brought against Baldwin, who wielded the gun that went off in the incident, but a court ultimately dropped the case with prejudice.