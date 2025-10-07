‘Dancing With the Stars’: Hilaria Baldwin Addresses Rumors of Marital Problems with Alec Baldwin Amid Competition

Hilaria Baldwin is addressing rumors of marital issues with Alec Baldwin as she competes on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars.

The wellness influencer, who is taking to the ballroom alongside pro dancer Gleb Savchenko on the current season of the ABC dance competition, shut down speculation that her marriage to the 30 Rock star was in trouble after being spotted without her wedding ring recently.

Responding to a commenter who asked, “Where’s your wedding rings?” Hilaria shared a video of herself cuddling a stuffed Beetlejuice plush, which she joked was her “Alec stand in while he is gone working.”

“Don’t worry Cammy,” Hilaria wrote in the caption, referring to the commenter by name. “[The] ring is right here (tho I don’t wear to [Dancing With the Stars] practice because it hurts with the crazy stuff we are doing).” She then flashed her wedding band at the camera to prove her point.

Alec has been supportive of Hilaria’s Dancing With the Stars journey, appearing on the Season 34 premiere last month while cheering on his wife from the audience.

Last week, the Beetlejuice star also attended the taping for the show’s third episode alongside all seven of the couple’s children — Carmen, 12, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 9, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 5, María, 4, and Ilaria, 2. (Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

During this week’s Disney Night performance, Hilaria will dance the quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars: A New Hope alongside Savchenko.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.



