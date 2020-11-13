Al Roker Sends Message to Fans on Return Home After Prostate Cancer Surgery 

✖

Today Show meteorologist Al Roker shared a health update with fans Thursday, confirming that his prostate cancer surgery went well. Roker announced on Nov. 6 he was diagnosed with cancer and planned to take a leave of absence from the NBC News morning show while recovering from his surgery. The 66-year-old co-host said he wanted to take his fight with the disease public to raise awareness.

"Relieved to let you all know that my [prostate cancer] surgery is done and back home," Roker wrote. "A big shoutout to everyone at the [Josie Robertson Surgery Center] and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon." Roker included a photo with his son Nicholas at his home and another picture with his wife, ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts.

Roker's tweet came almost a week after he revealed on Today he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He noted that 1 in 7 Black men and 1 in 9 men overall will face a similar diagnosis in their lives. Roker said he would have the surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, with Dr. Vincen Laudone leading the procedure. "Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it's more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate," Laudone said of the beloved weatherman's diagnosis.

Roker said his cancer was found after doctors found an elevated prostate-specific antigen in his blood. After undergoing an MRI, he was diagnosed with cancer in late September. He recalled feeling terrible that Roberts did not come with him to the appointment when he learned about the diagnosis. "In hindsight, boy I wish I'd told her to come," Roker explained. "She was upset. And once she got past that, the reporter in her kinda took over. And then she's been at everything ever since!"

Roker did not set a time table for his return to Today. "It's a good news-bad news kind of thing," Roker said, notes Entertainment Tonight. "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

After Roker made his announcement, Roberts thanked fans for their support and prayers. "As many of you now know my hubby is battling prostate cancer. We are prayerful and hopeful he will be fine. Thanks for all the kind words, prayers and positivity," Roberts tweets. Roker and Roberts married in 1995. In addition to Nicholas, they are also parents to daughter Leila.