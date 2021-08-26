Al Roker Just Shared the Sweetest Dedication to His Family

✖

When Today Show meteorologist Al Roker celebrated his 67th birthday on Aug. 20, Roker didn't wish himself a happy birthday on Instagram. Instead, he took the occasion to celebrate how lucky he is to have a loving family supporting him. During the Aug. 19 Today broadcast, Roker's family shared a special birthday message for their favorite weatherman.

Last week, Roker shared a gallery of fun family moments featuring his wife, ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts, and their children, Leila, 22, and Nicholas, 19. Roker's daughter Courtney, 34, also appeared in the photos. "When people ask me what I want for my birthday, I actually already have the gifts that keep giving: [Roberts], [Courtney], [Leila], and [Nicholas]. They guarantee the happiest of. Birthdays. I love you."

The day before sharing that post, Roker's family surprised him during the Today Show with special messages. "I wish I was there to celebrate this day with you and give you a huge hug, but I just want to send you all the best wishes and love your way," Courtney said. "I want you to enjoy this day and have lots of fun. Love you so much." Leila called Roker the "coolest 60-plus guy I know," while Nicholas said he wanted to wish his dad a happy birthday "from the bottom of my heart." Lastly, Roberts wished her husband a happy birthday, noting that "nobody deserves a great day more than you do. You are one of the most beautiful souls I know. A little kooky, a little zany, OK, but I digress. If anybody deserves a great day after this last year, you do. Love you to the moon and back."

Roker's birthday comes just a few weeks after he was in Tokyo covering the Summer Olympics for NBC. While many of the network's journalists had to be without their families due to coronavirus restrictions, Leila was with Roker because she worked as a production runner for the primetime show on the Peacock streaming platform.

"My middle girl, Leila, is a production runner for the primetime show on Peacock, and she's always wanted to do this," Roker told PEOPLE in July. "She was three years old at the Salt Lake Olympics [in 2002] and she really was fascinated by the production runners." Roker added that some of his "fondest memories" come from taking his children to the Olympics with Roberts. "We would have great times. So for the kids, it's really kind of special for them to see this," he said.

On Thursday, Roker celebrated another member of their family, their adorable rescue dog Pepper. Thursday was National Dog Day, so Roker shared a handful of photos of their dog. The pictures received plenty of praise from Roker's fans, including one who could not help but point out, "So much love in this family."