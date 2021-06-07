Al Roker's Daughter Is Officially Married

✖

Today Show meteorologist Al Roker and ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts' eldest daughter, Courtney Roker, is married! Courtney, 34, married actor Wesley Laga on Friday, June 4. The couple tied the knot at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey, with many of Roker's Today Show colleagues in attendance. Courtney and Laga announced their engagement in April 2020.

"Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine," Courtney wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside several photos from her wedding. "I celebrated my love for my husband and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husband's dance moves ain't too shabby. Now on to the honeymoon." She also shared a photo of the couple from the wedding reception, with smiles from ear to ear. "My next chapter," Courtney wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Other members of the Roker family shared photos from the special night. Roberts posted a black and white photo of Roker's first dance with Courtney after the ceremony. "Beautiful memories celebrating [Courtney]," Roberts wrote. In another post, Roberts shared a photo of Courtney with their other children, Leila, 22, and Nicholas, 18. "What a weekend of love and life," Roberts wrote. "Our hearts are truly bursting with joy and pride as we celebrate the new journey for Courtney and Wes. We wish you all the joy and happiness your hearts can hold."

The wedding was also a Today family event, as Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, and Sheinelle Jones also attended, reports E! News. Jones shared more candid photos from the wedding with her husband. "We had so much fun! Everyone was so busy having a BALL and dancing I just realized we didn’t get a pic with the bride & groom," Jones wrote. "(Wesley’s dance moves were pretty epic.) It was a night filled with so much joy!"

Courtney and Laga announced their engagement in April 2020. Courtney is a trained chef and develops recipes for kitchen appliance company Chefman. When announcing their engagement, Courtney revealed they planned to go to Pairs, but that was off the table during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. "I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon! Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life," Courtney wrote last year. "I love you."