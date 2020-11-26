Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Are Loving Al Roker's Energy 2 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery for Cancer

The 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has already had plenty of show-stopping moments, but it is Today weatherman Al Roker who is proving to be the scene stealer. Covering the event Thursday morning live from the streets of New York City, Roker appears as energetic as ever, earning plenty of applause from viewers watching the event from home.

Roker's Thursday appearance at the annual event comes just a little more than two weeks after he underwent surgery to remove his prostate. On Nov. 6, the longtime meteorologist, 66, revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Although his cancer was said to be "somewhat limited or confined to the prostate," due to it being"“more aggressive," it was decided the best course of action was for Roker to undergo surgery. Due to the procedure, he was absent from the Today show for two weeks, returning on Monday, Nov. 23. At the time, he said that he was "feeling good."

Today show viewers were more than just a little excited to see Roker back in action during the parade, and many viewers couldn't help but take note of his energy. As the parade continued, many flocked to Twitter to comment on Roker's high-octane segments. Scroll down to see the comments.