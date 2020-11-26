Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Are Loving Al Roker's Energy 2 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery for Cancer
The 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has already had plenty of show-stopping moments, but it is Today weatherman Al Roker who is proving to be the scene stealer. Covering the event Thursday morning live from the streets of New York City, Roker appears as energetic as ever, earning plenty of applause from viewers watching the event from home.
Roker's Thursday appearance at the annual event comes just a little more than two weeks after he underwent surgery to remove his prostate. On Nov. 6, the longtime meteorologist, 66, revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Although his cancer was said to be "somewhat limited or confined to the prostate," due to it being"“more aggressive," it was decided the best course of action was for Roker to undergo surgery. Due to the procedure, he was absent from the Today show for two weeks, returning on Monday, Nov. 23. At the time, he said that he was "feeling good."
Today show viewers were more than just a little excited to see Roker back in action during the parade, and many viewers couldn't help but take note of his energy. As the parade continued, many flocked to Twitter to comment on Roker's high-octane segments. Scroll down to see the comments.
It’s not Thanksgiving until Al Roker says so pic.twitter.com/aPV2Zk4lgH— Alex Coughlin (@AlexCoughlin93) November 26, 2020
Phew I did NOT anticipate getting so emotional seeing Al Roker on the parade route this morning. But for so many of us who have to spend the holiday alone it feels like Al is always here for us ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AdJpS8xOzw— Jacq-o’-lantern 🎃 (@SeeJackieGo) November 26, 2020
AL ROKER JUST PUSHED THE STICK OF BUTTER AT THE MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE AND ALL IS WELL IN 2020 NOW.— Jaime Martínez (@JaimeKTMD) November 26, 2020
Al Roker just said “A little song, a little dance, a little seltzer down your pants.” My day is made. #OurThanksgiving 💕— I am who I am. (@pcocteau) November 26, 2020
I wish I loved anything as much as Al Roker loves Thanksgiving.— Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) November 26, 2020
Al Roker did this for US pic.twitter.com/qS0pkgWsw7— Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) November 26, 2020
Al Roker you can’t hear me but I’m loving your energy sir keep it up— BLM (@radgalactickid) November 26, 2020
Who needs a traditional Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade when you have Al Roker frantically walking down empty New York City streets screaming "YOU SHOULD ALL GO BOWLING!!!"— Colin (@YesItsColin) November 26, 2020
My favorite new Thanksgiving tradition? Butter taunting Al Roker every year: pic.twitter.com/bNy9WvKkAf— Bethany (@beegibs) November 26, 2020
One thing about Al Roker, he's going to show up for work.— DJ Sir Daniel🇧🇧♍🎵🎶 (@DJSirDaniel) November 26, 2020
al roker just knows how to bring it regardless of the circumstances, total pro— nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) November 26, 2020
Well, COVID at least gave us Al Roker chasing a giant inflatable bowling ball in front of Macy's. #MacysParade— Brett White (@brettwhite) November 26, 2020
Shout out to Al Roker who is trying SO HARD to make this exciting, and sell it, and you know what? I appreciate it.— NBKay (@KateeForbis) November 26, 2020
Al Roker is King ha #thanksgivingdayParade— CHΛNIΞL ANDЯAN™ 🇯🇲 (@ChanielAndran) November 26, 2020