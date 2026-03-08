After Speculation, Khloé Kardashian Explains Her Current Position With Her Brand Good American

Khloé Kardashian co-founded her Good American denim brand in 2016. The mother of two co-founded the brand alongside Emma Grede.

Fans have been wondering what Kardashian’s status with the brand is. She hasn’t promoted much in recent months, causing speculation on if she’s still involved, and now she’s setting the record straight.

“For Good American I’m still co-founder and owner,” Khloe said during a recent episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast. “At first I think you really want to help build the brand as much as you can and we’ve definitely done that. But Good American is doing so well and Good American is strong enough and stable enough to sustain on its own.”

She added, “But I am still very much co-founder and owner of the brand.” She says there was a specific vision in mind when they started the brand a decade ago, namely Grede.

“Where was there a problem that I could find a solution for?” Grede said on an episode of The Mel Robbins Podcast. “It was that most women are massively underserved by the fashion industry. 68 percent of women in America are above a size 16. And yet when you go into a mall there’s maybe two or three shops out of the hundreds of stores that will actually cater to that size. Now we’re going back ten years ago right when I first had the idea,” she continued. “So, the landscape has shifted a bit largely because Good American impacted it.”

The line began as a line of denim jeans that were size inclusive for women. Kardashian noted that any store/company who wanted to carry the line had to carry all sizes they offered.

Grede said bringing Kardashian on was a no brainer. “I understood that talent was a key to unlocking an audience,” Grede explained. “And so I was like ‘Great, I’m gonna start this brand. I’m gonna fill the white space, do something that isn’t out there. And I’m gonna couple it with the talent to make it explode.’”

Reflecting on her pitch meeting with Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner, the entrepreneur noted how, “it didn’t feel like a legendary meeting to me.” Rather, “I really knew that I had something special. And I had spent a long time figuring out why this was going to be so successful.”