Khloé Kardashian Is Considering Having Another Child

Khloé Kardashian says she was born to be a mother. The Good American founder is devoted to her two children, daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, and now, she says she may expand her family.

Both pregnancies were riddled with controversy due to ongoing fidelity issues with her ex-fiance, Tristan Thompson. The two split for the final time while their surrogate was pregnant with Tatum amid confirmed reports that he’d fathered a son with another woman.

Now single, Kardashian says she’s exploring her options to have another child potentially. And she says she’s fine with doing it solo this time around if she decides to move forward.

She recently did a Q&A on her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land during the latest episode, and when she was asked if she’d ever consider having another baby if she found her soulmate, she said she’s open with or without his soulmate.

Kardashian said that she would “never say never,” but she would want to be married and have kids with her new husband. But she added that she’s considered using one of her last frozen embryos to have a baby girl on her own.

“I do have a few more embryos in the freezer. And I was like, I don’t think I have the energy for another baby, but I do think girls need sisters,” Kardashian said. “It could just be how I was raised, like I feel like Tatum is gonna be fine, but a girl needs her sister, and I think maybe because that was my experience.”

“But I think I have one girl left, and I have been contemplating, like, do I just do this? Do it on my own, do this? But I don’t know if emotionally I could handle this,” she continued. “It’s just been a thought. I don’t think it’s going to happen, because I don’t have the energy.”

Kardashian said she would ensure the next pregnancy wouldn’t be the same as her last pregnancy with a surrogate. “Because also I was thinking, I would put the baby in a surrogate, and I think I would have a very different experience because I would be along for that surrogate journey, as opposed to all the trauma that surrounded Tatum’s surrogate experience,” she explained.

“But when you put an embryo in, there’s no guarantee that it will take. So I also was thinking I could try that, and if it doesn’t work, then it means that God didn’t want me to have another baby, and that’s fine. But I don’t even think I have the emotional capacity.”

Kardashian added that True is aware of her fertility journey and embryos. “And True knows she has a sister in the freezer. And she will tell people that. I’m like, we need context, though. They’ll think I have a little girl in my freezer,” she added.