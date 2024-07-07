Adult Film Star Jesse Jane's Cause of Death Confirmed

Adult film star Jesse Jane's official cause of death has been released. According to TMZ, the former adult performer died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine. The Oklahoma City Medical Examiner's officer confirmed the information.

The popular adult actress, real name Cindy Howell, died back in January at her home in Moore, OK, discovered by police responding to a welfare check at the home. She was discovered alongside her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, and both were believed to be overdose deaths at the time.

Jesse Jane is best known as one of the biggest pornstars of the millennium, including the massive Pirates franchise, with the second installment costing over $8 million to produce. Her career brought her work with multiple companies, including Playboy adult content. TMZ also adds that she hosted the AVN Awards several times, calling it the porn industry's version of the Oscars. She also won 12 of the awards herself and enjoyed 53 nominations.

Jane has become popular enough in her career to also jump to several mainstream TV shows and movies. She had a cameo in Starsky and Hutch with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, Entourage in season 2, and Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star. She last performed in 2021 in the adult film Emily Willis: Influence.

The adult film star is one of many in the industry to face tragedies in recent months. Willis herself found herself in a coma after suffering cardiac arrest in rehab, only recently awaking in a partially vegetative state. Other major names lost in recent months including Kagney Linn Carter's death by suicide and Sophia Leone's "suspicious" death at her home.