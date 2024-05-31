Adult Film Star Sophia Leone's 'Suspicious' Cause of Death Explained
Many questions linger over the adult film performer's tragic death.
Fans of the adult film industry have been in mourning a lot recently, including with the death of Sophia Leone. Her "suspicious" passing is the latest tragedy to hit the industry in recent months. While her family had been seeking donations for a memorial, the story took a few twists after police revealed they were treating the case as "suspicious."
According to TMZ, police note there was no sign of trauma, while adult performer agency 101 Modeling Inc shared on social media that the death was reportedly being viewed as a "robbery and homicide." Police have not gone this far, noting there was no sign of trauma on the victim.
According to TMZ, a department representative denies the police indicated a robbery or homicide investigation was underway and couldn't confirm a firm cause of death until the toxicology results returned. They did offer a puzzling addition to these details.
"We do not know at this time if she is a victim of a crime so this is a unique situation," the Albuquerque Police Department representative added. Her family also wanted to note that Sophia Leone was merely a stage name, wanting to not draw more attention to the situation.
