Adele made a rare online appearance on Monday, featuring in a video reflecting on the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire. The video was shared by Grenfell United, a group of survivors and family members of victims of the 2017 fire, which caused 72 deaths after a fire broke out in the 24-floor Grenfell Tower block of flats in London. Four years later, the blaze is still being investigated.

In the video, Adele addressed the unanswered questions the community still faces. "Today marks four years since the Grenfell Tower fire, and still, there are so many unanswered questions," she began. "Still, the trial is taking way too long, and still, no one has been accountable for that night's events. And yet, Grenfell United is still out here, fighting tirelessly for the justice and for the change that not only they deserve, that their community deserve, that the whole country deserves."

She continued, "And for that, I'd like to thank you. Thank you for putting your pain aside for all of these years to fight the fight. I can't imagine the kind of personal consequences that has on you. I really hope that this time next year, you will have the answers that you will need to finally, finally be able to breathe together. I love you, I'll see you soon, stay strong. We're all with you."

In 2017, Adele visited the site of the fire to attend a vigil for the victims, and encouraged fans to donate to the victims during a concert later that month. She has sat down for tea and cake with firefighters who responded to the scene and hosted a private screening of Despicable Me 3 for survivors, and she has publicly marked the anniversary of the fire each year. The Grenfell Tower Inquiry began in September 2017 and remains ongoing, in part due to pandemic-related delays.

Adele has maintained an incredibly private profile since wrapping her Adele Live tour in 2017 in support of her 2015 album 25. According to a source who spoke with E! News, the British singer is currently preparing to release new music.

"Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year and has spent months in the studio recording her new album," the source said, adding that fans won't have to wait much longer to hear something new from the Grammy winner. "The album is going to be released very soon, and she is excited for the world to hear it," they said.