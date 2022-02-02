Adele Addresses Rich Paul Breakup Rumors

Adele is setting the record straight when it comes to rumors that she and boyfriend Rich Paul are on the rocks. The Grammy-winning singer, 33, took to Instagram with a sassy post to shut down the speculation that her months-long romance has fizzled as well as the rumors that she won’t be performing at the BRIT Awards next week.

Sharing a candid photo of herself laughing, Adele captioned her Feb. 1 post, “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!” She then ended her post with a cheeky, “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adele’s fans loved the way she addressed the breakup speculation, with one person commenting, “ADELE SAID RUMORS WONT HAVE IT THIS TIME,” and another chiming in, “And that’s how you clear it.” A third added triumphantly, “Way to squash the rumor girl.”

Adele’s confirmation of next week’s performance comes just weeks after she tearfully announced on Jan. 20 that she had to postpone her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency. “Listen, I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” the “Easy on Me” singer said in an emotional video shared to social media a day before the concert series was scheduled to begin. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

“Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now,” she continued. Adele added that she was “gutted” having to pull the plug so last minute. “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out, and…we’ve run out of time,” she continued in the video. “And I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed, and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really, really sorry.”