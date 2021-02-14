Addison Rae's New Photo Proves She Stuns in Any Setting

✖

Addison Rae was all about the puppy love on Instagram. On Feb. 5, the social media influencer posted an array of photos of herself and an adorable dog. She kept her caption for the post simple and sweet, as she only included a dog emoji.

In the first photo in the post, Rae posed for a bathroom selfie in which she could be seen wearing a floral crop top, a matching floral cardigan, a chic pair of jeans, and, of course, a mask. She then included a couple of photos of herself playing around with an adorable puppy. Even though Rae was sporting a mask in the photos, you could still tell that she was all smiles as she cuddled up to the adorable animal. Rae, who boasts over 35 million followers on Instagram, soon garnered plenty of engagement for her post, with it quickly amassing its fair share of likes and comments.

Many of the comments that Rae received on the post were on the positive side. But, unfortunately, she doesn't always receive the kindest messages on social media, a notion which many other influencers have to deal with, as well. In an interview with Mane Addicts, published in December, the TikTok star admitted that she does not read every comment, but that it's hard to resist at times. She explained, "I have to remind myself that the people who leave the hateful comments don’t know me. They think they know me based on what they see on social media but they don’t know me completely. So I can’t let that affect my heart and soul."

While she noted that it is "difficult" to stay grounded at times, she surrounds herself with a circle of individuals who help keep her on a positive track. "I just remind myself at the end of the day that I surround myself with good people who love me and I love them. People want to hide behind the screen and use that to their advantage," Rae explained. She continued to say that she believes that the people who are writing negative comments might be going through a difficult situation and that their words are their way to "deflect that onto someone else? It’s like, 'If I feel this way, I want someone else to feel it, too.' If people are being hateful, I just wish the best for them, you know?"