TikTok Star Addison Rae Refuses to Take Shot at 'Least Favorite' Kardashian Family Member

Addison Rae might have a future as a politician after the TikTok star's carefully worded answer to a question about the Kardashians. The 20-year-old Rae is one of the top-earning stars on TikTok and recently became friends with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian. So it was understandably difficult for Rae to answer when a fellow social media influencer asked her who her least favorite Kardashian is.

Back on Wednesday, Rae played a game of "Spill or Fill Your Guts" hosted by her boyfriend, fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, who shared the video on his YouTube page. During the game, the influencers had to answer a personal question or eat something really disgusting. When it was Blake Gray's turn, he asked Rae who was her least favorite Kardashian who she has met, reports E! News. "Oh, my god. I don't have a least favorite," Rae said. Gray pressed on though, asking if there was not one member of the family who bugged her. "I'm not answering that," she said and decided to eat a disgusting piece of seafood instead. She had to stop after one bite though.

Rae and Kourtney, 41, became friends last year. They met through a mutual friend, Rae explained on The Tom Ward Show. She first met Kardashian to surprise her son Mason, but she soon became friends with the oldest Kardashian sister. "I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," Rae explained. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

Rae is set to take her fame to the movies, as she is now filming a gender-swapping version of She's All That. She will play a character based on Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Zack Siler, a jock who tries to turn the unpopular Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook) into a prom queen. The new movie is titled He's All That, with Mark Waters (Mean Girls) directing. Tanner Buchanan, Myra Molloy, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, and Isabella Crovetti will co-star. Kourtney hinted she might have a part in the new movie, as she once tweeted a photo of herself reading the script. She said she was "studying" and tagged He's All That in the photo.

Rae is the second-most followed user on TikTok. In August 2020, Forbes estimated that she earned $5 million in the previous year, making her the top-earning TikTok star. She is signed with the talent agency WME and has endorsement deals with American Eagle, L'Oreal, Hollister, Reebok, and other brands.