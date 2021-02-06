Addison Rae Hits the Dance Studio for New Video

✖

TikTok star Addison Rae shared a new video on Instagram and TikTok Friday, showing off her dance moves with friends. In less than 24 hours since it was published, Rae's video picked up over 7 million views on Instagram and another 5.7 million views on TikTok. The 20-year-old Rae is one of the top-earning stars on TikTok and is turning her popularity on the platform into movie roles. She will star in the upcoming gender-swapping remake of She's All That.

Rae did not add much to the new video, simply tagging her co-stars. Choreographers Calvit Hodge and Sara Biv are seen dancing behind Rae in the very short clip. Although the video was shot, it drew plenty of praise from her fans. A few praised her for dancing while wearing a facemask. "And y'all say Addi doesn't have talent," one fan wrote on TikTok. "Proof you can wear masks while dancing," another chimed in. "I love your dancing Addi," one added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison Rae ♥️ (@addisonraee)

While the vast majority of reactions Rae receives on social media are positive, she still has to face negative comments, just like any other social media star. In a recent interview with Mane Addicts, Rae said she tries not to read every comment, but it's hard to resist. "I have to remind myself that the people who leave the hateful comments don’t know me," she explained. "They think they know me based on what they see on social media but they don’t know me completely. So I can’t let that affect my heart and soul."

Rae added that it is "difficult" to stay grounded, even as she understands that not everyone likes what she does. "I just remind myself at the end of the day that I surround myself with good people who love me and I love them. People want to hide behind the screen and use that to their advantage," Rae explained. She believes those who write negative comments might be going through some difficult things themselves are just looking to "deflect that onto someone else?" The Louisiana native went on to say, "It’s like, 'If I feel this way, I want someone else to feel it, too.' If people are being hateful, I just wish the best for them, you know?"

Rae will soon open herself up to a whole new audience with He's All That, a remake of She's All That. In the new version of the Pygmalion-inspired story, Rae will play a character based on Feddie Prinze Jr.'s Zack Siler, who tried to turn the unpopular Laney Boggs into a prom queen. Rachel Leigh Cook, who played Laney in the original film, will play Rae's mother in the remake. Tanner Buchanan, Myra Molloy, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, and Isabella Crovetti also star in the movie, which Mark Waters (Mean Girls) is directing.