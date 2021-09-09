Netflix Signs TikTok Star for Multiple Movies on Streaming Service

Netflix is backing its investment in TikTok star Addison Rae, signing the influencer to a multi-movie deal. The streamer will continue to come up with projects for Rae to star in that the studio will develop and she’ll additionally serve as an executive producer on projects she’ll bring to the company, as part of their new partnership. It’s a quick move from the streamer, considering Rae is just getting started with her acting career. She recently made her debut in Netflix’s She’s All That remake, He’s All That.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae said in a statement of the new partnership, per Entertainment Tonight. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.” Netflix’s Director of Family Film Naketha Mattocks says the streaming service is excited to continue working with the Tiktok star on her acting career. “Addison’s Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He’s All That and her already passionate fan base. We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress,” Mattocks said.

He’s All That premiered on Netflix last month and quickly rose to the platform’s top 10 most streamed movies within a week. Rae, who stars in the movie alongside bestie Kourtney Kardashian, opened up about her feelings taking on such an iconic movie and becoming Padgett Sawyer. “I feel so excited and so grateful! I don’t know, it’s so hard. Like, I am speechless 99 percent of the time,” Rae told ET at the film’s premiere. “This opportunity was obviously so incredible and I am so so thankful for the cast, the crew, the production, and really everyone who has had a part in this coming to life. It is really surreal,” she continued, before adding, “I definitely want to keep on [doing] movies. I am very excited for that. Lots of new exciting things coming up, but not too much I can talk about yet. It is all going to be really exciting and hopefully going to surprise a lot of people.”