Are ‘White Lotus’ Stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood Feuding? Those Rumors, Explained

Some White Lotus fans think it’s not all fun and games for Rick and Chelsea.

The on-screen couple, played by Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, have unfollowed each other on Instagram—and fans of the massively popular HBO drama suspect there’s conflict behind the scenes.

SPOILERS for the White Lotus season 3 finale follow.

The final episode of the third season, “Amor Fati,” saw both Chelsea and Rick get murdered in a shootout on the hotel’s grounds. One of the final scenes in the episode is their bodies floating in the river next to each other.

Goggins took to Instagram to mourn the two characters, and posted several photos of the two together.

“Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts… To me, ours was a love story,” the actor wrote. However, eagle-eyed Lotus fans noticed that the two stars are no longer following each other. In addition, all of Wood’s comments have disappeared from Goggins’ profile, leading fans to speculate that he blocked her.

Jason Isaacs, who played corrupt businessman Timothy Ratliff, said that the filming of season three was “a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage” to Vulture. “Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost…they say in the show, ‘What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,’ but there’s an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama.”

However, the actor refused to share further details on any potential flings that occurred on set. “I became very close to some people and less close to others, but we still all had that experience together and there’s a certain level of discretion required,” he said.

By all accounts, though, the pair are on good terms and have nothing but good things to say about each other. When talking to THR about the finale watch party event, Wood was “sad” that Goggins missed the event.

“I was sad that Walton wasn’t there because it was something that we did together but also it’s so f—— Rick and Chelsea,” she said. “Like, of course Walton had to watch it alone and of course I had to watch it in the group because there is so much Aimee in Chelsea and so much Walton in Rick.”

The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO.