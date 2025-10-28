Disney+ to Stop Airing Iconic TV Show

Disney+ will no longer be the home of the Blue TARDIS.

The streamer confirmed that it will not be partnering with BBC for the next season of Doctor Who.

News comes nearly five months after Season 15 of the revival premiered, with Ncuti Gatwa finishing out his turn as the Fifteenth Doctor. The BBC remains “fully committed” to the long-running sci-fi series and will announce plans for the next incarnation in the near future.

“We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming The War Between the Land and the Sea,” Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC, said in a statement. “The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T. Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026. We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course, which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC.”

Season 14 of Doctor Who, which premiered in 2024, was the first season following the acquisition of the show’s international broadcasting rights by Disney+. The season, which is the 40th overall season of Doctor Who, also marked a return for head writer Russell T. Davies, who worked on the revival from 2005 to 2010.

The original Doctor Who ran for 26 seasons from 1963 to 1969 and is known as the Classic era. The Revival era began in 2005 and has remained a favorite since. Although Disney+ will not be producing new seasons, the upcoming miniseries The War Between the Land and the Sea is still expected to premiere internationally on the streamer, but a premiere date has not yet been announced. It will air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

More information on when and where Doctor Who’s next season will be available is unknown, but the BBC should be making an announcement in the coming weeks. For now, fans can stream the last two seasons of Doctor Who on Disney+, as well as five Doctor Who specials. The War Between the Land and the Sea will be coming very soon.