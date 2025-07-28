ABC TV Star Makes Surprise Return After Cancer Diagnosis

General Hospital fans got a surprise visit from Robert Scorpio just one day after actor Tristan Rogers announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Rogers, who has played Scorpio on the ABC soap opera on and off since 1980, returned for a one-episode arc on July 18 to wrap up a story with his character’s daughter, Sasha Gilmore, as actress Sofia Mattsson wrapped her time on the show.

Mattsson told TV Insider that having Rogers as her scene partner on her final day of filming was a “special” experience.

“It was special because normally we don’t always shoot in order, but my last scenes that aired were actually filmed last,” she told the outlet. “And, of course, it was special that they were with Tristan. I really loved how sweet those scenes were.”

On July 17, Rogers announced via a representative that he had been diagnosed with cancer, but did not disclose the specifics of his prognosis.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” said the rep of the 79-year-old Emmy-winning actor at the time. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.”

“Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years,” the statement continued. “This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family.”

Rogers is a seasoned soap star, having also played Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless from 2010 to 2019 before his character died off-camera. Rogers has also appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful, The Bay, Studio City, and Family Law, and has voiced characters in The Rescuers Down Under, The Wild Thornberrys, Batman Beyond, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest.