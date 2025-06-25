‘The Young and the Restless’ Kills off a Character

The Young and the Restless’ cast shakeup continues with the death of a character.

The long-running soap opera quietly killed off a character years after they were last seen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Y&R made the surprising reveal that Billy Flynn’s Aristotle Dumas was really Cane Ashby, on Monday’s episode, Cane told Victor (Eric Braeden) that his father, Colin Atkinson (Tristan Rogers), died six months ago. He apparently was sick, and his illness changed his perspective, leading to him and Cane making peace before having to say goodbye.

Pictured: Tristan Rogers. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

Rogers joined The Young and the Restless as Colin Atkinson in 2010 and is the father of Can Ashby and Caleb and Samantha Atkinson, and is the husband of Jill Abbott Fenmore. The crime boss committed a whole lot of crimes, such as insurance fraud, blackmail, kidnapping, and sexual harassment, among other crimes. He was last seen in November 2019, so news of his death is pretty surprising, but it’s certainly in true Y&R fashion.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless has seen some surprising changes to the cast as of late. On top of Flynn taking over the role of Cane from Daniel Goddard, Allison Lanier departed as Summer Newman in May. In January, the soap killed off Colleen Zenk’s Jordan Howard after she joined the cast in 2023.

Photo: SONJA FLEMMING/CBS

As for Tristan Rogers, he has been actively starring in General Hospital as Robert Scorpio since 1980 and also in the soap opera The Bay as Lex Martin from 2010 to 2023. Since characters have come back to life before, it’s possible that fans haven’t seen the last of Colin Atkinson. Or at the very least, perhaps Rogers can return to the series as another character, which also would be on par. This is one last villain that Genoa City will have to worry about, so at least there’s that.

The Young and the Restless always knows how to shake things up, and for good reason. The soap was renewed for four seasons last year, meaning there’s no telling what else will happen in Genoa City over the next few seasons. But there will still be a lot to look forward to in new episodes of The Young and the Restless airing weekdays on CBS. Recent episodes are streaming on Paramount+, so viewers will be able to catch up now.