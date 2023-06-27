'General Hospital' Star Welcomes Second Baby With Husband

General Hospital star Sofia Mattsson is officially a mom of two! The actress, who plays Sasha Gilmore on the ABC soap opera, announced Sunday that she welcomed her second child with husband Thomas Payton, an adorable baby girl who was born on May 21. Mattsson and Payton are also parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed in July 2021.

Mattsson announced her daughter's birth on Instagram, where she shared two adorable photos of herself and her daughter bonding. In the images, the actress can be seen holding her newborn, who is sound asleep and dressed in a floral outfit. Mattsson captioned the post, "Couldn't ask for a better birthday than spending it with my girl who's a little over one month today! Born 5-21-23. Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes!! Feeling very grateful."

The actress announced her pregnancy last month. At the time, Mattsson took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling a very visible baby bump, writing, "Many of you guessed it already... Baby girl due in May." She added a smiling emoji and a pink heart. The actress made only one other post before giving birth, Mattsson on May 12 sharing a photo of herself on the General Hospital set as she revealed that she was "filming at 38+ weeks! Let's hope my water doesn't break during the scenes. Would probably make a great blooper though."

News of her daughter's arrival sparked plenty of messages from Mattsson's fans and co-stars. Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) commented, "Hi, little one," with Laura Wright (Carly) writing, "Ohhhhh so beautiful!!!!" Tanisha Harper (Jordan) added, "his is just too sweet. 2 beauties. Happy birthday darlin!" Briana Nicole Henry wrote, "Congrats beautiful and happy birthday." Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless' Brytni Sarpy commented, "Happy Birthday and congrats."

Just as Mattsson did with her first child, she has not revealed the name of her daughter. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Sasha Gilmore on General Hospital. Mattsson first appeared in the role in 2018 and has since gone on to appear in more than 300 episodes. The long-running soap opera debuted in April 1963 and has been airing almost non-stop ever since, making it one of the longest-running television shows in world history. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.