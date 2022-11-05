Aaron Paul Legally Changes His Last Name and the Name of His Son

Aaron Paul has officially changed his last name and is seeking to change the name of his seven-month-old baby boy. According to TMZ, the Breaking Bad star and his wife Lauren filed legal docs to have his last name legally changed to Paul.

As the outlet notes, his real last name is Sturtevant despite going by his stage name for years at this point. His wife is following suit, but the parents are looking to give their child's name a total makeover. They want to change from Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul, meaning the child had the Paul surname before his parents in this new start.

TMZ adds that the main motivation is to keep the family name consistent with Paul's professional name. As for the baby's name, the couple noted in the documents that they were required to place a name down at the hospital, going with Casper Emerson at the moment. Of course, the couple thought of a better name after leaving the hospital with the kid, meaning they needed to make some legal moves.

The news is pretty positive for the Breaking Bad alum. And it is certainly a slice of positive news in light of the Westworld cancellation at HBO. Paul's time as a father has reportedly been special since welcoming his daughter, Story Annabelle, back in 2018. With Ryden Paul, the actor can't help but gloat.

"His name is Ryden and I love him," the actor told Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show visit. He was quick to add that he was pretty exhausted raising a newborn. His daughter is also a big fan of her baby brother. "[She] can't squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him," he said, laughing. "It's her doll."

And just to make sure the entire Breaking Bad family was involved a bit, Paul revealed he asked Bryan Cranston to be the godfather to the baby. "I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby's godfather," he said, initially joking that Cranston turned him down. "No, he's very excited, very honored...I love the man to death. He's one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer."

Keep on soaking up the joy, no matter what the name is at the end of the day. It's clear Paul is grounded with a very happy family.