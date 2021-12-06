Aaron Paul’s Wife Lauren Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren are about to be a family of four! The Breaking Bad alum announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1 that he and his wife are expecting their second child together. The little one on the way will join the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Story Annabelle.

The couple made the exciting announcement with an adorable photo of little Story kissing Lauren’s growing baby bump, with Paul captioning the sweet snapshot, “love you so much already little one. Can’t wait to meet you number 2.” He added a baby and read heart emoji. Lauren shared the same image to her account with a similar caption reading, “we can’t wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already.” The couple has not revealed further details at this time, such as their little one’s due date or sex.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The little one’s arrival will come three years after Paul and his wife officially became parents with the arrival of Story. After tying the knot in May 2013, the couple announced in September 2017 that they were expecting their first child together, with Lauren giving birth to Story in 2018. At the time, Paul shared the news via a sweet photo of little Story’s foot, which he shared to social media with the caption, “my heart.” Lauren, meanwhile, captioned a photo of her newborn, “there are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart.”

Since officially becoming parents, Paul hasn’t shied away from hinting at his hopes of one day welcoming more babies with his wife. Speaking with Haute Living in 2020, the actor shared that he “can’t wait to have another baby.” The actor called fatherhood “the best chapter of my life,” adding that “fatherhood has definitely changed me. Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don’t want to miss any of it.”

News of the couple’s upcoming arrival was met with plenty of congratulatory messages. The Walking Dead alum Alanna Masterson responded to Lauren’s pregnancy announcement with a series of red heart emojis, with Joe Jonas sharing the same response on Paul’s post. Octavia Spencer, meanwhile, replied, “Congratulations.” Jimmy Kimmel hilariously reacted by commenting, “nice work,” with actress Ashley Greene responding on Paul’s post, “sooo sweet! Congrats my friend.”