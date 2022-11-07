Who Is Melanie Martin? What to Know About Aaron Carter's Fiancée



In the days following Aaron Carter's death at 34, Melanie Martin was his on-and-off girlfriend and former fiancee. In addition, she is reported to have found him unconscious in the bathtub at his Lancaster, CA, home before he was pronounced dead by authorities. Carter and Martin shared a turbulent relationship over the years and were even engaged for a few months before splitting last year. Carter has an 11-month-old son, Prince, with the singer. A message has now been posted on Martin's social media page mourning the death of her former fiancé.

Before dating Carter, Martin worked as a bartender in Bulgaria. Though it's unclear when she moved to the United States, she seems to have lived there for a long time. Amid her romance with Carter, Martin became an Instagram influencer/model and launched a lash line called Love Lashes. According to The Sun, she also "dabbled in porn. Despite this, she has kept her personal life fairly private and recently deleted her social media accounts.

Aaron Carters exfiancee Melanie Martin waits outside of his home anxiously after he passes Aaron Carter 34 was found dead in his bathtub#Aaron #Carters #Melanie #Martin #home #Carter pic.twitter.com/F3o10nPWvL — Shahryar Sultan (@Shahryar_Sultan) November 6, 2022

There is no indication where the former couple met, but they began dating around January 2020, when they publicly announced their romance. After a few months of dating, Carter shared an Instagram photo of the two of them with the caption, "She loves me, she doesn't, she woke me up from napping, but I'm not complaining." After dating for a few months, the pair announced their engagement in June 2020. She has only one son, Prince, whom she welcomed with Carter in late 2021. They announced they were expecting him in March 2021, so he was only 11 months old when Carter died.

Martin revealed before Prince was born, she suffered a miscarriage shortly before becoming engaged to Carter in 2020. In the weeks leading up to Carter's death, the couple was reportedly fighting over custody of their son after he claimed they lost control due to domestic violence and drug abuse. Martin was arrested and booked in March 2020 for domestic violence, one of many dramatic incidents in their relationship. On March 30, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department released her on a $50,000 bond, according to TMZ. Aaron made a highly-viewed YouTube video about the incident.

"She choked my trachea out, she ripped my arms open, she ripped my back open, and she punched me where I got my tooth pulled," Carter claimed on his YouTube channel. "A lot of people were right about certain things but there is a lot of learning lessons in this." They soon broke up after he called her "#FelonyMelanie" on Twitter. A few weeks later, they reconciled and announced their pregnancy, which ended in a miscarriage. In Nov. 2021, they finally became pregnant again and welcomed Prince, but Carter confirmed they had split just a week earlier.

"Due to personal reason [sic] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways," he tweeted on November 30, 2021, before mentioning his twin sister Angel Carter. "There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex-fiancé [sic] ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless." Carter's rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that Martin was the one who found him unresponsive at his house at the time of his death, but it is unclear if she was dating Carter again.