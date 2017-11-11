Aaron Carter Shows off 45-Pound Weight Gain

Arter a year filled with turmoil, Aaron Carter is sharing some positive health news that is surely a relief to fans.

Carter has previously opened up about his body image issues and past issues with weight pain, and now he’s making major progress towards being a healthy weight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a stint in rehab, the pop singer says he’s gained 45 pounds. He shared the beofre and after results on Instagram, along with a promise for the year ahead.

“[These are] my before and after pics,” Carter wrote. “I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new music is on its way!”

The before shot shows an underweight Carter with highly-visible abs and other bodily features. The after shot shows him at a more normal weight.

The comparison has already racked up 35,000 likes in a matter fo hours.

See the photos below.