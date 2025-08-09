A Major ‘Modern Family’ Star Is Changing Her Name

A Modern Family star is changing things up.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, 18, revealed to E! News that she’s changing her name to Frances Anderson as she focuses on her music career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Frances is actually part of my legal name—it’s my middle name, and it’s after my mom’s old family friend,” said the actress, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on all 11 seasons of the ABC sitcom. “I thought, one, it was a bit shorter than ‘Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.’ I do have a long, hyphenated last name.”

Photo Credit: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

“I wanted to switch it up, and I wanted people to see a new side of me. And I wanted to create a space specifically just for music,” she continued. “And I’m so excited for everybody to hear the songs on the EP, and I’m so grateful.”

Aside from a short in 2024, Anderson mostly stepped back from acting after Modern Family ended in 2020. Like many during lockdown, she picked up a new hobby, admitting she learned how to play guitar during COVID.

“And I learned to really write during my high school music class, and before then, I’ve always been a singer,” she continued. “One of my big dreams in life was to be on Broadway. I’m still hoping to do that one day – fingers crossed. I think I really had to take a step back from acting. The show ended when I was 12 years old, so after that I decided I’m not gonna act anymore. And I do now, I plan on acting again – 100 percent.”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Anderson released her debut single, “Telephones And Traffic,” in May. Her debut EP, Down, was released on Friday and consists of five songs, marking a new beginning for her. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still keep Modern Family close to her heart. She revealed that she still keeps in touch with the cast, including her on-screen dad, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“I keep in touch with Jesse the most,” Anderson said. “He’s commented every now and then, and pulled up on my Story and been like, ‘Wow, you sound so great.’ Which is awesome. He’s always been so supportive.”

Summer 2025 is proving to be a big summer for Anderson. In June, she came out as bisexual, using one of Lily’s most iconic lines from Modern Family. What’s next for her is unknown, but she looks to be ready to take on the music world.