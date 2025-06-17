Former Modern Family child star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is living her truth this Pride Month.

The 18-year-old actress came out as bisexual in a Monday social media post, with Anderson-Emmons quoting one of her character Lily Tucker-Pritchett’s most iconic lines as she opened up about her sexuality.

In a video shared to both TikTok and Instagram, the young star lip-synced to a scene from the hit ABC sitcom featuring her character, as well as her TV dad, Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Mitchell Tucker-Pritchett, and Sofía Vergara’s Gloria Pritchett. After Gloria Lily that she’s Vietnamese, Lily insists, “No I’m not, I’m gay, I’m gay!” Mitchell responds by telling her, “Honey, no, you’re not gay. You are just confused!”

“People keep joking so much abt [sic] me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi),” Anderson-Emmons wrote in text over the clip, adding in the caption, “happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #bi #pride.”

Reacting to the post in the comments, many fans noted that Anderson-Emmons’ TV dads – Ferguson’s Mitchell and Eric Stonestreet’s Cameron Tucker, whose depiction of a gay couple won Modern Family two GLAAD Media Awards – “would be so happy.” One fan wrote, “Like fathers like daughter,” as somebody else commented, “LMFAOOOO!!! Mitch and Cam are gonna be so proud!!!”

Created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, Modern Family premiered on ABC in 2009 and centered around three different families in suburban Los Angeles – Jay Pritchett, and his two adult children, Claire and Mitchell. Anderson-Emmons joined the show as Mitchell and Cam’s adopted daughter in 2011 for Season 3, replacing twins Ella and Jaden Hiller, who portrayed the character throughout the first two seasons.

Although Modern Family wrapped its 11-season run in 2020, Anderson-Emmons, whose other credits include Eva and Distance, told the Daily Mail last year that she’d be open to reprising her role as Lily in a Modern Family revival.

“I’d definitely be interested if the script was good and the dads were on board, but school is my priority right now unless something great comes along,” she said. “I feel like the finale left possibilities and I think that’s why people are always talking about a spinoff of the Tucker-Pritchard family.”

A Lily, Mitchell and Cam was initially said to be in the works, but it was ultimately scrapped, Stonestreet confirmed. Since Modern Family wrapped, Anderson-Emmons has pursued a music career, releasing her debut single, “Telephones and Traffic,” last month.