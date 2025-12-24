A Hollywood Figure Known for ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’ Has Died: David Matalon Was 82

Longtime film executive and indie film producer David Matalon has died.

Per Deadline, Searchlight Pictures said that the Hollywood figure, who is known for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, died on Tuesday, Dec. 2 of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home. He was 82.

Matalon was born on July 5, 1943 and began his career at Columbia Pictures International. There, he climbed up the ranks to Executive Vice President. He then left to co-found and serve as president of TriStar Pictures, before ultimately leaving for Regency Enterprises. Matalon was Regency’s CEO from 1995 to 2008, and helped it grow into one of the largest independent film studios. Acclaimed films from the studio include Best Picture Oscar nominee L.A. Confidential, Heat, Fight Club, and Unfaithful.

Matalon left Regency, which secured an exclusive 15-year distribution deal with 20th Century Fox during his tenure, in July 2007. Throughout his career in the ‘90s, he produced and executive produced a half-dozen indie films, including What’s Eating Gilbert Grape with Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Hear No Evil starring Marlee Matlin.

After leaving Regency, Matalon started his own production company on the Fox lot. His final credit was as an executive producer on Guy Moshe’s 2010 martial arts action film Bunraku, which stared Josh Hartnett and Woody Harrelson.

“Anyone who had the privilege, as I did for many years, of working with David in the trenches of the film business knew they could always count on his strength, wisdom, integrity, and guts,” Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman, who was co-chair of Fox Filmed Entertainment when Matalon was at Regency, told Deadline. “He was a rare breed of the old school and will be greatly missed. I extend my deepest condolences to his family in this hard time.”

“David was not only the CEO of Regency during a pivotal chapter for the company, but also a dear friend — the brother I never had,” said Regency founder Arnon Milchan in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to David’s family during this difficult time.”

Milchan’s son, Yarviv Milchan, chairman and CEO of New Regency, said, “On behalf of everyone at New Regency, we express our sadness at the news of David Matalon’s passing… David made lasting contributions to New Regency’s legacy, and he will be remembered with appreciation and respect.”