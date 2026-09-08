9-Time Grammy Winner Settles Divorce From Wife of 13 Years

Singer Anderson .Paak has reached a divorce settlement with his estranged wife, Jae Lin, resolving issues involving their property and financial support, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Anderson filed documents Sept. 2 stating that he and Lin had reached an agreement regarding the division of their assets and support. The terms of the settlement were not publicly detailed.

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The filing follows Anderson divorce petition, submitted in early 2024. The couple married in 2010, correcting earlier reports that they wed in 2011. In his petition, Anderson cited irreconcilable differences and asked that neither he nor Lin receive spousal support.

The former couple share two sons, Soul Rasheed and Shine Tariq. Anderson initially requested joint legal and physical custody of the children. Lin did not agree to that arrangement and sought primary custody, according to the reports.

Anderson did not list a date of separation in his divorce filing. The settlement now addresses the couple’s property and support matters, while custody arrangements remain part of the legal process.

The Ventura, California, artist has also drawn attention for his personal life since the split. He has been linked in reports to Mariah Carey and television personality Jeannie Mai, who competed on the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars.

TMZ reported that Anderson and Mai were seen together at a Los Angeles restaurant Tuesday night. The pair reportedly sat in a private booth and appeared close during their conversation. Video published by the outlet showed Anderson with his arm around Mai.

Neither Anderson nor Mai has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, and the nature of their connection remains unclear.

Anderson was previously married before his relationship with Lin, though details about that marriage have not been widely reported. He and Lin’s marriage lasted more than a decade before he filed for divorce.

In 2022, Anderson announced that he would appear alongside his son Soul in K-Pops!, a film marking his directorial debut. The project is expected to feature the father and son working together as .Paak continues his career in music and film.