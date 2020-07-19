'7th Heaven' Star Beverley Mitchell Welcomes Baby No. 3

Jessica Biel was not the only 7th Heaven star to welcome a new baby this month. Beverley Mitchell, who played Lucy Camden on the series and Biel's on-screen sister, welcomed her third baby with husband Michael Cameron during the second week of July. Mitchell, 39, announced her pregnancy in March, more than a year after she revealed she miscarried twins in November 2018.

Mitchell and Cameron welcomed daughter Mayzel "Mayzie" Josephine Cameron, Mitchell told Us Weekly Sunday. She said Cameron came up with the name several months ago, and she instantly realized it was perfect. "As soon as he said it, I was pretty locked on it," she said. "When we met her, it was very clear that she was our little Miss Mayzel. She’s our Mayzie. It’s pretty fitting."

Following her interview with Us Weekly, Mitchell showed off the first photo of Mayzel on Instagram. The baby was born weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and measuring 19 inches. Mayzel's older siblings are Kenzie, 7, and Hutton, 5. Cameron and Mitchell also created an Instagram page for Mayzel, where they shared a photo of their daughters holding their new bundle of joy. "We are over the moon and soaking up so the cuddles and showering her with kisses," Mitchell wrote.

In November 2018, Mitchell revealed she suffered a miscarriage of twins. "This was a shock," she wrote on her blog at the time. "Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest; I was trying to be. I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself. I had to jump on a plane and go to work being surrounded by babies and kids while I was still miscarrying. That was interesting."

Mitchell revealed she was pregnant again on March 17, when she showed off the positive pregnancy test. "We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!! We are pregnant with our rainbow baby," she wrote at the time. "The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!"

Mitchell's happy news came after The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that her former co-star Biel welcomed a baby boy. Biel and her husband, singer Justin Timberlake, never publicly announced they were expecting a second child, making Saturday's news a complete surprise. Timberlake and Biel, who have not commented on the news, are also parents to 5-year-old son Silas.