‘7th Heaven’ Alum Beverley Mitchell Reveals ‘Heartache’ of Miscarriage With Twins Earlier This Year

After suffering a miscarriage with twins earlier this year, former 7th Heaven star, Beverley Mitchell is sharing a little bit of her “heartache” with others in hopes to help them heal.

Mitchell, took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a carousel of images and a prompt for readers to check out her latest blog post on Growing up Hollywood that details the untold tragedy of her past year in miscarrying twins.

The 37-year-old, who is already mom to a 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son with husband, Michael Cameron, wrote that upon learning she was expecting twins, she was “excited.”

“It didn’t take long before we began to prepare for a life filled with more little people in it,” she wrote. However, their “new dream of growing a family came crashing down” when she discovered the miscarriage.

While her first instinct was to say she was “fine,” Mitchell says she was only “trying to be.”

“I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself … Though it made sense in my head, my heart could not make sense of it,” she wrote. “I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies. This was my misconception, you see, I didn’t know much about miscarriages and I didn’t know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought.”

Mitchell writes she was now part of an “unspoken and hidden group who mourn their losses in the shadows.”

“This was the hardest part, suffering in silence. Every time I shared what we were going through I made people uncomfortable, no one ever knows what to say, and to be honest, there is nothing to say,” she added. “Most people who are sharing their story, we aren’t looking for anything just the opportunity to share their story. It is with sharing it that the healing begins, the acceptance that it happened, it is when you ignore it or pretend that it never happened that you cause more pain. Dismissing it almost makes it worse.”

Months after the tragedy, Mitchell writes that she is just now finally starting to heal, thanks to her supportive husband.

“Today I celebrate my gratitude to Michael for being my rock, my best friend, my soul mate, my everything,” she shared. “I am incredibly grateful for my rock of a husband who had patience while I worked through the gammot (sic) of emotions.”

She adds that if the pair are “blessed with more children” in the future, they will certainly fill the couple with more love.

“But for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL,” Mitchell wrote, adding how no one should suffer in silence and urged mothers who have miscarried to “speak up and share your wounds” and allow the opportunity to heal.

“Let’s remove the stigma, miscarriages happen, they are nothing to be ashamed of,” she concluded.

In 2015, Mitchell, who was last seen on the series, Hollywood Darlings, told Entertainment Tonight that she was also very thankful to friends for their advice when it comes to motherhood — including former 7th Heaven co-star, Jessica Biel.

“It’s amazing that I’ve got this opportunity to go through this experience with my friends and that our kids are going to be able to grow up together and that we, as mothers, can just sit back and talk and chat and go through the ‘oh, today was a rough day’ or the highs of the day or the lows of the day,” she said. “I’m very grateful.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @beverleymitchell