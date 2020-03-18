‘7th Heaven’ Fans Ecstatic Over Beverley Mitchell’s Pregnancy Reveal Days After Co-Star Lorenzo Brino’s Death

The 7th Heaven family received some good news on Tuesday, as Beverley Mitchell revealed that she was pregnant with her third child. The star revealed the news on Instagram by telling fans that she and her husband, Michael Cameron, finally received their “gold at the end of the rainbow” after she experienced a miscarriage in 2018. In response to the news, many fans have expressed their excitement on social media and have sent the actor some incredibly kind messages in the process.

“We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!! We are pregnant with our rainbow baby!” Mitchell wrote on Instagram to announce the news, before touching upon her sponsored partnership with Clear Blue. “So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT! The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It is has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!”

Mitchell’s news comes a couple of days after it was reported that her 7th Heaven co-star Lorenzo Brino died as a result of a car crash. While 7th Heaven fans continue to mourn Brino’s death, Mitchell’s news has now provided them with a dose of positive news amidst the tragedy.

So many fans commented directly on Mitchell’s Instagram post in order to send her well wishes.

“Whaaaaattttt!!!?? Best news of the day!!!!!” one fan commented on the 7th Heaven star’s post, adding a slew of heart emojis to boot. “Congrats to you all!!!”

Like many others, one fan shared that they were “Soooo happy” for Mitchell upon hearing the news about her pregnancy.

Considering everything going on in the world right now in response to the coronavirus crisis, it’s definitely nice to see some positive news, just as one fan pointed out in the comments section of Mitchell’s post.

“Congratulations!! So happy for you and it’s wonderful to see exciting news right now!!” they wrote.

Many fans responded to Mitchell’s post to tell her that they could relate to her journey of having a rainbow baby after previously experiencing a miscarriage.

“Awww Congratulations!!!” one fan commented on the snap. “I have a rainbow babe myself. Hope you’re feeling good!!”

Fans didn’t just issue their congratulations to Mitchell, they also congratulated Cameron on the news, as well. Many others noted that this is an exciting time for the couple’s entire family (Mitchell and Cameron are parents to a daughter, Kenzie, and a son, Hutton), as one fan wrote, “Congratulations! So excited for your family!”

The comments section of Mitchell’s post was overflowing with positivity from her fans. As one fan put it, “Awww yay!!!! Sooooo happy for you all!!! Congrats!!!”

Amidst this ongoing coronavirus crisis, many fans simply wanted to urge Mitchell to stay safe and healthy throughout her pregnancy.

One user even commented to tell the actor, “Congratulations I am so happy for you and your family! Please be safe!”